Gabe Speier Injury: Begins rehab assignment
Speier (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with High-A Everett on Wednesday, allowing two home runs and three runs over one inning of work.
It's not the result Speier was looking for in his first game action in three weeks, but he did notch a couple strikeouts. The Mariners have not revealed a target date for Speier's activation from the 15-day injured list, but as long as he bounces back well, he could join Seattle for the start of its road trip Friday.
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