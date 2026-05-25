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Gabe Speier Injury: Nearing return from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Speier (shoulder) has joined the Mariners in Sacramento and could be activated from the 15-day injured list soon, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Speier has appeared in two minor-league games on the way back from left shoulder inflammation, most recently firing a scoreless frame while striking out two Saturday against Triple-A Salt Lake. Manager Dan Wilson hasn't revealed whether Speier will be activated in time for Monday's series opener, though he noted the southpaw could return shortly, per Kramer.

Gabe Speier
Seattle Mariners
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