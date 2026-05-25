Gabe Speier Injury: Nearing return from IL
Speier (shoulder) has joined the Mariners in Sacramento and could be activated from the 15-day injured list soon, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Speier has appeared in two minor-league games on the way back from left shoulder inflammation, most recently firing a scoreless frame while striking out two Saturday against Triple-A Salt Lake. Manager Dan Wilson hasn't revealed whether Speier will be activated in time for Monday's series opener, though he noted the southpaw could return shortly, per Kramer.
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