Gabe Speier Injury: Shelved by shoulder inflammation
The Mariners placed Speier on the 15-day injured list Monday with left shoulder inflammation, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
It's unclear how long Speier has been bothered by the shoulder issue, but he hasn't pitched since last Wednesday and was not sharp in that outing, retiring just two of six batters. Speier has been a workhorse out of the Seattle bullpen, so it's a sizable loss. He's made 15 appearances this season, posting a 2.92 ERA and 12:5 K:BB over 12.1 frames.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabe Speier See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?3 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?7 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?10 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?14 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabe Speier See More