Gabe Speier headshot

Gabe Speier News: Returns from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

The Mariners activated Speier (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

Speier has been out for all of May with left shoulder inflammation, but he's been cleared to rejoin the Mariners' bullpen after making a couple rehab appearances. Nick Davila has been optioned to Triple-A Tacoma to free a spot on the active roster for Speier's return.

Gabe Speier
Seattle Mariners
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