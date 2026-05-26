Gabe Speier News: Returns from IL
The Mariners activated Speier (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.
Speier has been out for all of May with left shoulder inflammation, but he's been cleared to rejoin the Mariners' bullpen after making a couple rehab appearances. Nick Davila has been optioned to Triple-A Tacoma to free a spot on the active roster for Speier's return.
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