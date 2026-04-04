Gabe Speier News: Secures save Friday
Speier picked up his first save of the season Friday against the Angels, allowing one unearned run with no hits or walks while striking out one across one inning.
Speier came on to pitch the 10th inning after Andres Munoz pitched a scoreless ninth inning in a tie game. Speier allowed the designated runner, Oswald Peraza, to score following a groundout and sacrifice fly but closed the door by striking out Yoan Moncada. Speier has a 5.40 ERA and 4:0 K:BB across 3.1 innings to begin the season.
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