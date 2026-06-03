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Gabriel Arias Injury: Beginning assignment Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Arias (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Arias has been on the shelf since early April due to a strained left hamstring, but a week after resuming baseball activities, he's now ready to test his hamstring in a competitive setting. He's likely to require an extended rehab assignment because he's been out for so long, but he should be able to return from the IL by the end of June.

Gabriel Arias
Cleveland Guardians
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