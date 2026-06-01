Gabriel Arias Injury: Closing in on rehab assignment
Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said Saturday that Arias (hamstring) is getting "closer" to a rehab assignment, MLB.com reports.
Arias recently began baseball activities and hitting in cages following a brief pause in his rehab activity. Since he landed on the injured list in early April, Cleveland's middle infield has evolved into a tandem of Travis Bazzana at second base and Brayan Rocchio at shortstop. That leaves an infield utility role for Arias when he's ready to return; however, Daniel Schneemann can fill that same role.
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