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Gabriel Arias Injury: Could be out up to eight weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 8:30am

The Guardians announced Wednesday that Arias has been diagnosed with a moderate left hamstring strain and is expected to be out for 4-to-8 weeks, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Arias will be on the injured list for well beyond the minimum 10 days after suffering the injury during Monday's 4-2 loss to the Royals. While Arias is on the shelf through at least early-to-mid May, Brayan Rocchio is expected to serve as Cleveland's full-time shortstop, while Daniel Schneemann and Juan Brito could form a platoon at second base.

Gabriel Arias
Cleveland Guardians
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