Gabriel Arias headshot

Gabriel Arias Injury: Exits early Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Arias left Monday's game against the Royals due to an apparent left leg injury, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Arias appeared to suffer the injury during the fifth inning on a double, and he was promptly removed from the matchup. He can be considered day-to-day until the team has more information on the severity of his injury.

Gabriel Arias
Cleveland Guardians
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