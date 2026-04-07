Gabriel Arias Injury: Headed for MRI
Arias (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Arias pulled up gingerly in the fifth inning Monday on his way to a double and was removed from the game. He's unlikely to play in Tuesday's game, which was moved up from a scheduled 6:10 pm start to 1:10 pm due to frigid nighttime weather forecasted for Cleveland. Daniel Schneemann pinch ran for Arias, while Brayan Rocchio replaced him at shortstop.
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