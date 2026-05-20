Gabriel Arias Injury: Needs more time
Arias' rehab from a left hamstring strain "hit a little snag," per manager Stephen Vogt, and the infielder will be out longer than first expected, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
The original estimate back in early April was for Arias to be out eight weeks, but that late May target date needs to be pushed out to mid June or maybe longer. In his absence, Brayan Rocchio has taken hold of shortstop, and rookie Travis Bazzana has adjusted to second base since his MLB arrival. Arias may have to settle for a backup utility role when he's ready to return.
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