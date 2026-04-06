Gabriel Arias Injury: Nursing hamstring issue
Arias was removed from Monday's game against Kansas City due to left hamstring tightness, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear at this time whether Arias will require a stint on the injured list. The Guardians will presumably send their starting shortstop for further testing before providing an update on his availability for Tuesday and beyond.
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