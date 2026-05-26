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Gabriel Arias Injury: Resumes baseball activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2026 at 5:00am

Arias (hamstring) has resumed baseball activities and hitting in a cage, MLB.com reports.

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said earlier this month that Arias hit a snag in his rehab, which pushed the infielder's return timeline out. The initial estimate of four-to-eight weeks lined up for a late May return, but that's been pushed out to sometime in June.

Gabriel Arias
Cleveland Guardians
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