Gabriel Arias Injury: Resumes baseball activities
Arias (hamstring) has resumed baseball activities and hitting in a cage, MLB.com reports.
Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said earlier this month that Arias hit a snag in his rehab, which pushed the infielder's return timeline out. The initial estimate of four-to-eight weeks lined up for a late May return, but that's been pushed out to sometime in June.
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