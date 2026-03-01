Gabriel Arias Injury: Scratched with back issue
Arias was scratched from Sunday's split-squad lineup against the Diamondbacks due to lower-back spasms, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Arias was penciled in start at shortstop and bat cleanup, but he'll instead take some time to rest due to the back spasms. The 26-year-old has gone 2-for-9 with a double and five strikeouts through his first four games of spring training and is expected to open the campaign as Cleveland's primary shortstop.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Arias See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats37 days ago
-
Collette Calls
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions39 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: xHR Laggards79 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Fastball Swinging Strike Rate129 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Wednesday, October 1151 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Arias See More