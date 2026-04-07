Gabriel Arias Injury: Shelved with strained hamstring

The Guardians placed Arias on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hamstring strain, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Arias suffered the injury during Monday's game versus the Royals while legging out a double. The grade of the strain has yet to be revealed, so it's difficult to project a timetable for Arias at this point. Brayan Rocchio will likely shift over from second base to be the Guardians everyday shortstop while Arias is sidelined. Second base should be manned primarily by Daniel Schneemann against righties, though Juan Brito has been recalled and is starting at the keystone Tuesday versus a lefty.