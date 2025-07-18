Menu
Gabriel Arias Injury: Starting rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 18, 2025

Arias (ankle) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Columbus, SI.com reports.

Arias has been on the shelf since July 1 with a sprained left ankle, but after making significant progress leading up to the All-Star break, he's been cleared to begin a rehab assignment. The 25-year-old should be back in Cleveland before the calendar flips to August.

Gabriel Arias
Cleveland Guardians
