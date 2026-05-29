Gabriel Arias headshot

Gabriel Arias Injury: Transferred to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

The Guardians transferred Arias (hamstring) to the 60-day injured list Friday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

The move opens up a 40-man roster spot for Stuart Fairchild, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move. Arias has been sidelined since April 6 due to a hamstring strain that he aggravated last week.

Gabriel Arias
Cleveland Guardians
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