Gabriel Arias headshot

Gabriel Arias News: Claimed by Cubs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

The Cubs claimed Arias off waivers from the Mets on Wednesday.

Arias was DFA'd by the Mets after going 0-for-5 during his brief stay in Queens, and he'll now make his way to Chicago to help bolster the Cubs' infield depth. Phil Maton (knee) was transferred to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.

Gabriel Arias
Chicago Cubs
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