Gabriel Arias News: Claimed by Cubs
The Cubs claimed Arias off waivers from the Mets on Wednesday.
Arias was DFA'd by the Mets after going 0-for-5 during his brief stay in Queens, and he'll now make his way to Chicago to help bolster the Cubs' infield depth. Phil Maton (knee) was transferred to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.
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