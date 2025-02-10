Gabriel Arias News: Competing for keystone gig

Arias will compete during spring training for the Guardians' second base job, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Bell currently projects Juan Brito to win the job but acknowledges it's a coin flip between him and Arias. Tyler Freeman, Daniel Schneemann and Angel Martinez will also be in the mix. Arias, who turns 25 later this month, has slashed only .212/.274/.350 with a 32.3 percent strikeout rate in parts of three major-league seasons and spent the entirety of the second half last season in the minors. However, he hit well in the Venezuelan Winter League and boasts a career 42.3 percent hard-hit rate.