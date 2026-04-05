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Gabriel Arias News: Delivers two runs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 8:34pm

Arias went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Cubs in the second game of a doubleheader. He went 0-for-3 in the matinee.

Arias had RBI knocks in the sixth and eighth innings to help Cleveland gain a split of the doubleheader. His bat has come alive of late. After recording one hit over his first 18 at-bats, the shortstop is 4-for-12 with a walk, two home runs and four RBI over the last four games.

Gabriel Arias
Cleveland Guardians
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