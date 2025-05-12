Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gabriel Arias headshot

Gabriel Arias News: Drives in three runs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Arias went 2-for-4 with a three-run double in Monday's win over the Brewers.

Arias opened the game's scoring with a bases-clearing double in the fourth inning. He has multiple hits in four of his last 12 games but has gone hitless in the other eight. Despite the recent inconsistency, Arias owns a solid .271/.324/.426 slash line with 12 extra-base hits and 19 RBI through 39 contests.

Gabriel Arias
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now