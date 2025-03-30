Fantasy Baseball
Gabriel Arias headshot

Gabriel Arias News: Fills in at third base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2025 at 7:01am

Arias entered to play third base after Jose Ramirez (wrist) was removed from Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Royals. He grounded out in his lone at-bat after entering the game.

Ramirez injured the wrist on an attempted steal in the third inning and eventually left the game in the fifth. Either Arias or Daniel Schneemann can fill in if Ramirez needs a few days. Arias, who started at second base on Opening Day, was on the bench to start Saturday's game while Schneemann handled the keystone.

