Gabriel Arias News: Getting rest Saturday
Arias isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus Seattle.
Arias has gone 1-for-7 with three strikeouts through the first two games of the season and will step out of the lineup for the third game of Cleveland's four-game set against the M's. Brayan Rocchio will slide over to shortstop while Daniel Schneemann mans the keystone.
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