Gabriel Arias News: Hits decisive homer in win
Arias went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 4-1 win against the Cubs.
Arias broke a seventh-inning tie with his second home run of the season, which turned out to be the game-winning swing for the Guardians. It was part of a day in which the 26-year-old reached base multiple times for the first time all year. That marks two strong games in a row in April for Arias, who had a tough March. He is slashing just .143/.217/.429 on the young season.
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