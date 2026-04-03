Gabriel Arias News: Hits decisive homer in win

Arias went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 4-1 win against the Cubs.

Arias broke a seventh-inning tie with his second home run of the season, which turned out to be the game-winning swing for the Guardians. It was part of a day in which the 26-year-old reached base multiple times for the first time all year. That marks two strong games in a row in April for Arias, who had a tough March. He is slashing just .143/.217/.429 on the young season.