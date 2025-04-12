Gabriel Arias News: Homers again in win

Arias went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Royals.

Arias got the Guardians on the board with an RBI single in the fourth inning and added a solo home run in the sixth. He entered the weekend mired in an 0-for-17 slump but has since broken out in a big way, going 5-for-7 with two long balls. On the season, the 25-year-old is hitting .286 with three homers, seven RBI and six runs scored across 48 plate appearances.