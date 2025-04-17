Fantasy Baseball
Gabriel Arias News: Homers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2025 at 5:15am

Arias started at shortstop and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 9-1 loss to the Orioles.

Arias' third-inning solo blast was Cleveland's lone offense. It was his fourth home run in 16 games -- third in the last five -- and surpassed his total in 2024 over 53 contests. Arias has started mostly at second base (10 starts) along with four at shortstop and two at third base. He also has experience in the outfield, having appeared at each position in 2024.

