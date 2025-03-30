Fantasy Baseball
Gabriel Arias

Gabriel Arias News: Homers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Arias started at third base and went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Royals.

Arias filled in for the injured Jose Ramirez (wrist) and poked his first home run of the season. Imaging on Ramirez's wrist came back negative, per Tim Stebbins of MLB.com, and manager Stephen Vogt said the third baseman could return to action Monday. Once Ramirez is ready, Arias will shift over to second base, a position he shares with Daniel Schneemann.

Gabriel Arias
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
