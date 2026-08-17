Gabriel Arias headshot

Gabriel Arias News: Jettisoned from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

The Mets designated Arias for assignment Monday.

Arias was a waiver claim of the Mets earlier this month and is now headed back to the waiver wire after going 0-for-5 during his brief stint in New York. He's being replaced on the active roster by Christopher Morel.

Gabriel Arias
New York Mets
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