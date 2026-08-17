Gabriel Arias News: Jettisoned from 40-man roster
The Mets designated Arias for assignment Monday.
Arias was a waiver claim of the Mets earlier this month and is now headed back to the waiver wire after going 0-for-5 during his brief stint in New York. He's being replaced on the active roster by Christopher Morel.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Arias See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week8 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash Ahead of the Trade Deadline20 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets25 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target30 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 15 FAAB Results33 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Arias See More