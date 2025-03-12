Gabriel Arias News: Might be favorite for keystone job

Arias could be the favorite to capture the Guardians' second-base job, Mandy Bell and Tim Stebbins of MLB.com report.

The Guardians have held an open competition at second base to replace Andres Gimenez, who was traded to the Blue Jays this offseason. Arias is out of minor-league options and has had a decent spring with a .758 OPS and one home run, which might be enough to put him at the top of the pecking order. However, Juan Brito, Tyler Freeman, Daniel Schneemann and Angel Martinez remain in the mix and nothing has been decided yet. Ultimately, manager Stephen Vogt could have something of a committee approach at second base.