Gabriel Arias News: Opens at second base

Arias started at second base and went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Royals.

Arias won a camp-long battle to become the Guardians' primary second baseman. The job may not be his all year, as Cleveland will track the progress of Juan Brito and Travis Bazzana in the minors, but Arias should get more opportunities than Daniel Schneemann to start the season.