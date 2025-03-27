Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gabriel Arias headshot

Gabriel Arias News: Opens at second base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Arias started at second base and went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Royals.

Arias won a camp-long battle to become the Guardians' primary second baseman. The job may not be his all year, as Cleveland will track the progress of Juan Brito and Travis Bazzana in the minors, but Arias should get more opportunities than Daniel Schneemann to start the season.

Gabriel Arias
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now