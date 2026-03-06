Gabriel Arias News: Returns to Guardians lineup
Arias (back) will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Friday's Cactus League contest versus the Angels.
Arias missed the past week of action with lower-back spasms, but he's ready to go now. The 26-year-old has gone 2-for-9 with a double and is projected to be the Guardians' primary shortstop during the upcoming season.
