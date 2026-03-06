Gabriel Arias headshot

Gabriel Arias News: Returns to Guardians lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Arias (back) will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Friday's Cactus League contest versus the Angels.

Arias missed the past week of action with lower-back spasms, but he's ready to go now. The 26-year-old has gone 2-for-9 with a double and is projected to be the Guardians' primary shortstop during the upcoming season.

Gabriel Arias
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Arias See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Arias See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
42 days ago
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
MLB
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
44 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: xHR Laggards
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: xHR Laggards
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
84 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Fastball Swinging Strike Rate
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Fastball Swinging Strike Rate
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
134 days ago
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Wednesday, October 1
MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Wednesday, October 1
Author Image
Dan Marcus
156 days ago