Gabriel Arias News: Starting in return from IL

The Guardians activated Arias (ankle) from the 10-day injured list, and he's starting at shortstop and batting sixth Friday against the Royals.

The 25-year-old landed on the shelf at the start of July due to an ankle sprain but is ready to rejoin the Guardians after a four-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus. Arias should take over as Cleveland's primary shortstop, though his .231/.293/.369 slash line through 77 games this season likely won't provide much job security.