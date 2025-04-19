Gabriel Arias News: Starts at shortstop

Arias started at shortstop and went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 10-7 win over the Pirates.

Arias, who's been the primary second baseman to open the season, hasn't played there for the last three games -- he started at shortstop (twice) and third base (once). Given Arias' recent hot stretch -- 10-for-26, three home runs, eight RBI over seven games -- Guardians manager Stephen Vogt should get his bat in the lineup somewhere.