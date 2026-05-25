Gabriel Gonzalez News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Twins optioned Gonzalez to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Gonzalez was with the big club for its weekend series in Boston while Tristan Gray was on paternity leave. The rookie made one start and picked up his first major-league hit during his brief time in the majors, but with Gray back in the fold, Gonzalez will return to St. Paul.
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