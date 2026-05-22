Gabriel Gonzalez News: Recalled to big leagues

The Twins recalled Gonzalez from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday.

Gonzalez was added to the 40-man roster over the offseason and is receiving his first big-league promotion. His stint in the majors could be brief, however, as there's a good chance he'll be sent back down in a few days when Tristan Gray returns from paternity leave. Gonzalez has slashed only .216/.294/.392 with eight home runs in 44 games this season with St. Paul.