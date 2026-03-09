Gabriel Gonzalez News: Sent to minor-league camp

The Twins optioned Gonzalez to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday.

Gonzalez was one of nine players sent out of big-league camp in the Twins' latest round of roster cuts. Minnesota added the 22-year-old outfielder to the 40-man roster this offseason after he slashed .329/.395/.513 with 15 home runs and eight steals across stops with High-A Cedar Rapids, Double-A Wichita and St. Paul. Gonzalez is likely on track to make his MLB debut at some point in 2026, and his bat will be the key to him gaining a long-term foothold in the Minnesota lineup. He's a below-average defender who was moved off center field early in his minor-league career and is limited to a corner spot or designated hitter.