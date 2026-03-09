Gabriel Gonzalez News: Sent to minor-league camp
The Twins optioned Gonzalez to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday.
Gonzalez was one of nine players sent out of big-league camp in the Twins' latest round of roster cuts. Minnesota added the 22-year-old outfielder to the 40-man roster this offseason after he slashed .329/.395/.513 with 15 home runs and eight steals across stops with High-A Cedar Rapids, Double-A Wichita and St. Paul. Gonzalez is likely on track to make his MLB debut at some point in 2026, and his bat will be the key to him gaining a long-term foothold in the Minnesota lineup. He's a below-average defender who was moved off center field early in his minor-league career and is limited to a corner spot or designated hitter.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Gonzalez See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target38 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & FallersMay 13, 2024
-
Farm Futures
Top 400 Prospect Rankings MailbagJanuary 18, 2024
-
Imminent Arrivals
Three Up, Three Down: Angels, Mariners, RangersDecember 6, 2023
-
Farm Futures
Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings UpdateJune 1, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Gonzalez See More