Gabriel Hughes News: Making Cactus League start Saturday

Hughes (elbow) is scheduled to make a two-inning start in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Hughes didn't make any minor-league appearances in the 2024 season after he underwent Tommy John surgery during the summer of 2023, but he returned to action in the Arizona Fall League, where he turned in an 8.31 ERA over 17.1 innings across six starts. Despite his poor results, the 23-year-old Hughes seemingly came out of the AFL without any issue, and he'll be facing no restrictions while he takes part in big-league camp as a non-roster invitee. Hughes isn't a serious candidate to break camp with the Rockies and will likely head to Double-A Hartford to begin the season.