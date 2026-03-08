Gabriel Hughes News: Sent to Triple-A

The Rockies optioned Hughes to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Hughes was added to the Rockies' 40-man roster in November but won't be in the majors for Opening Day. The right-hander split most of last season between the Double-A and Triple-A levels, finishing with a 4.19 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 105.1 total innings.