Gabriel Hughes News: Struggles again Sunday
Hughes allowed seven runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two over four-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Sunday.
That kind of stat line would be normal for a pitcher in Denver, but this game was in pitcher-friendly San Francisco. Hughes was in line for the loss, but the Rockies' offense bailed him out. He's allowed a total of 19 runs over 13.1 innings across three games in August, with his two worst outings so far coming on the road. He's posted a 6.69 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 33:13 K:BB through 37.2 innings overall. Hughes is projected to make his next start at home versus the Guardians.
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