Gabriel Moreno headshot

Gabriel Moreno Injury: Exits early Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Moreno was removed from Friday's game against the Phillies with an apparent injury, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

It's unclear why Moreno was taken out of the game in the third inning, but the Diamondbacks should provide more information after they take a closer look at him. James McCann replaced the 26-year-old behind the dish and would be in line to start at catcher if Moreno is forced to miss time.

Gabriel Moreno
Arizona Diamondbacks
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