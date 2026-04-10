Gabriel Moreno Injury: Exits early Friday
Moreno was removed from Friday's game against the Phillies with an apparent injury, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
It's unclear why Moreno was taken out of the game in the third inning, but the Diamondbacks should provide more information after they take a closer look at him. James McCann replaced the 26-year-old behind the dish and would be in line to start at catcher if Moreno is forced to miss time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Moreno See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 46 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 28 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3110 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Moreno See More