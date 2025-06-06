Gabriel Moreno Injury: Exits with hand injury

Moreno was removed from Friday's game against the Reds due to a hand injury, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

A wild pitch connected with Moreno's right (throwing) hand in the sixth inning of Friday's contest, leaving him unable to grip a baseball. The D-backs haven't announced any details regarding the severity of his injury, though Jose Herrera could be in line for a start or two behind the dish if Moreno's hand continues to bother him.