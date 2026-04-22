Gabriel Moreno Injury: Expected back Tuesday
Moreno (oblique) is on track to be activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday for the start of the Diamondbacks' road trip, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Moreno has missed nearly two weeks of action with a left oblique strain, but he has upped his activity level recently and has responded well. It's unclear whether the Diamondbacks will ask Moreno to go out on a short rehab assignment before returning. Arizona has been going with James McCann and Adrian Del Castillo at catcher since Moreno was injured.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Moreno See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends15 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 418 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 220 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Moreno See More