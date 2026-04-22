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Gabriel Moreno Injury: Expected back Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Moreno (oblique) is on track to be activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday for the start of the Diamondbacks' road trip, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Moreno has missed nearly two weeks of action with a left oblique strain, but he has upped his activity level recently and has responded well. It's unclear whether the Diamondbacks will ask Moreno to go out on a short rehab assignment before returning. Arizona has been going with James McCann and Adrian Del Castillo at catcher since Moreno was injured.

Gabriel Moreno
Arizona Diamondbacks
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