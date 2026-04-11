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Gabriel Moreno Injury: IL stint coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 1:21pm

Manager Torey Lovullo said Saturday that Moreno (back) will be placed on the injured list, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The Diamondbacks sent Moreno in for an MRI of his back Saturday, and although the results are unknown, the team has already decided to place him on the IL. Lovullo added that Moreno isn't facing an extended absence, so the 26-year-old could return to the active roster after the minimum 10 days. James McCann figures to take over as Arizona's primary backstop while Moreno is sidelined.

Gabriel Moreno
Arizona Diamondbacks
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