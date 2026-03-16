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Gabriel Moreno Injury: Looks on track for Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo expressed confidence Monday that Moreno (forearm) will be available for the Diamondbacks' March 26 season opener versus the Dodgers, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

Moreno received good news over the weekend, when an MRI administered on his aching right forearm revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Though the injury isn't expected to affect Moreno at the plate, Lovullo said that the catcher will be barred from throwing this week while he waits for the inflammation to subside. Assuming he's cleared to make a start behind the dish in one of the Diamondbacks' exhibitions versus the Guardians early next week, Moreno should be ready to catch for Opening Day starter Zac Gallen on March 26.

Gabriel Moreno
Arizona Diamondbacks
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