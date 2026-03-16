Gabriel Moreno Injury: Looks on track for Opening Day
Arizona manager Torey Lovullo expressed confidence Monday that Moreno (forearm) will be available for the Diamondbacks' March 26 season opener versus the Dodgers, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.
Moreno received good news over the weekend, when an MRI administered on his aching right forearm revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Though the injury isn't expected to affect Moreno at the plate, Lovullo said that the catcher will be barred from throwing this week while he waits for the inflammation to subside. Assuming he's cleared to make a start behind the dish in one of the Diamondbacks' exhibitions versus the Guardians early next week, Moreno should be ready to catch for Opening Day starter Zac Gallen on March 26.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Moreno See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 3003 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Exit Velocity Improvers4 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30010 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes16 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30025 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Moreno See More