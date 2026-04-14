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Gabriel Moreno Injury: Moves to IL with oblique strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

The Diamondbacks placed Moreno on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to April 11, due to a left oblique strain.

Manager Torey Lovullo previously indicated that Moreno would be placed on the injured list after exiting early Friday versus the Phillies, but the diagnosis of an oblique strain is a significant development after he was initially said to be dealing with lower-back tightness. The 26-year-old is without an official timeline for his return but will be eligible to be reinstated April 21, though a longer absence seems likely given the nature of the injury. Aramis Garcia was called up to provide some more catching depth, but it'll likely be James McCann and Adrian Del Castillo that see more consistent work behind the plate for Arizona.

Gabriel Moreno
Arizona Diamondbacks
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