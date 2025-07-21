Gabriel Moreno Injury: Needs additional time to recover

Manager Torey Lovullo said Monday that Moreno's (finger) CT scan showed he has not completely healed, and the catcher will likely need another couple weeks before resuming full baseball activities, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

The hope was Moreno's scans would show he's ready to resume baseball work, but that's not the case. He's been sidelined since June 14 and remains on the 60-day injured list. Jose Herrera, James McCann and Adrian Del Castillo will continue to handle the catches duties for Arizona. Moreno is slashing .270/.324/.414 with five home runs, 20 RBI, 29 runs scored, one stolen base and a 13:32 BB:K across 188 plate appearances this season.