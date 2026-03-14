Gabriel Moreno Injury: No structural damage in elbow
Diamondbacks Torey Lovullo told reporters Saturday that an MRI on Moreno's right elbow showed inflammation and no structural damage, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Moreno was scratched from Friday's Cactus League game against the Royals after experiencing forearm tightness. The good news for the 26-year-old backstop is that imaging did not reveal a serious injury, and Lovullo relayed that Moreno should be available for Opening Day, per Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic.
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