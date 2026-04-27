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Gabriel Moreno Injury: Return date updated

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2026 at 5:19am

Moreno (oblique) is expected to rejoin the Diamondbacks during the series against the Cubs that begins Friday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

The most recent news had Moreno returning Tuesday for the series against the Brewers, but it's been pushed back until at least Friday. The Diamondbacks are getting by with backups behind the plate, but Adrian Del Castillo (finger) is day-to-day after being removed from Sunday's game. James McCann and Aramis Garcia are still on the 26-man roster to carry the catching load until Moreno and/or Del Castillo are ready.

Gabriel Moreno
Arizona Diamondbacks
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