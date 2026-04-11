Gabriel Moreno headshot

Gabriel Moreno Injury: Sitting out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Moreno (back) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies.

Lower-back tightness forced Moreno to make an early exit from Friday's game and will now also cause him to miss a start. Adrian Del Castillo will start behind the plate with Moreno on the bench.

Gabriel Moreno
Arizona Diamondbacks
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