Gabriel Moreno Injury: Takes part in catching drills

Moreno (oblique) was spotted taking part in catching drills and playing catch on the field prior to Sunday's 10-4 loss to the Blue Jays, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Arizona placed Moreno on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to a left oblique strain, but the team is optimistic that the catcher will avoid a long-term absence and return to action in about two weeks, per MLB.com. Moreno's involvement in drills just a few days after landing on the shelf would seem to be a sign that he's trending in the right direction, but he still may need to complete a minor-league rehab assignment prior to being activated. In the meantime, the Diamondbacks will lean primarily on Adrian Del Castillo and James McCann to handle catching duties.